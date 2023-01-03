Last Updated:

US Not Discussing Joint Nuclear Exercises With S Korea, Says President Biden

 The United States is not discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea, President Joe Biden said Monday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Yoon Suk Yeol and Biden

Image: AP


“No,” Biden said when a reporter asked him if he was discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea right now.

Biden arrived at the White House from his New Year vacation Monday night.

With his negative response, Biden rejected a proposal in this regard by his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol.

"The nuclear weapons belong to the United States, but planning, information sharing, exercises and training should be jointly conducted by South Korea and the United States," Yoon told The Chosun Ilbo newspaper in an interview. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

