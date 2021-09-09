Though the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan has waged a brave battle against the Taliban, the US indicated that it is not inclined to support it. In an exclusive interview with TOLOnews Director Lotfullah Najafizada on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked as to whether his country was in touch with the NRF. In response, Blinken said, "Our focus right now is on working with the international community to set clear expectations for the government that emerges in Afghanistan, and to communicate those expectations to the government and what the government to be and to work on that basis".

NRF's plea for help falls on deaf ears

While Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates after the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, the National Resistance Front under the leadership of Afghanistan's 'caretaker' president Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud tried their best to prevent the terror group from capturing Panjshir. On September 5, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan suffered a big setback after its spokesperson Fahim Dashty and General Sahib Abdul Wadood Zhor were killed during the fighting with the terrorist outfit. Even though the Taliban claimed that it had taken over the province on Monday, the NRF called upon people to continue their resistance.

Earlier, the Western countries refused to heed the call of the resistance forces to supply them with arms to resist the Taliban. In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post on August 18, Massoud noted "The flag of the National Resistance Front will fly over every position that they attempt to take, as the National United Front flag flew 20 years ago. Yet we know that our military forces and logistics will not be sufficient. They will be rapidly depleted unless our friends in the West can find a way to supply us without delay".

Contending that the US can still be a "great arsenal of democracy", he added, "America and its democratic allies do not just have the fight against terrorism in common with Afghans. We now have a long history made up of shared ideals and struggles. There is still much that you can do to aid the cause of freedom. You are our only remaining hope". However, the last batch of US troops left Afghanistan on August 31 thus paving way for the Taliban to announce a 33-member Cabinet consisting of several terrorists on the UN sanction list. But the NRF has rejected this "illegal" Cabinet and urged the global community to refrain from recognising the new regime.