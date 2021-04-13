US Not Involved In Iran Nuclear Site Incident In 'any Manner': White House

The White House, on April 12, asserted that the US had nothing to do with the power outage accident at Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment plant. Speaking at a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki clarified that Washington was not involved in the matter in any way. The statement comes a day after Tehran accused US-ally Israel of “nuclear terrorism” and said that the accident at the power plant was an attempt to thwart renewed efforts to revive the JCPOA pact.

"The U.S. was not involved in any manner," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in response to questions. "We have nothing to add on speculation about the causes or the impacts," she added.

New Centrifuges

While American President Joe Biden has agreed to “partially” lift sanctions in renewed efforts to bring Tehran back in the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, the Hassan Rouhani administration has been adamant on getting all embargoes nixed before it makes its first step. On April 10, Iran commenced an advanced uranium enrichment plant in Natanz, marking a clear breach of the pact. However, just a day later, the facility suffered a major power cut, causing colossal damage to the newly installed centrifuges and sending the country’s nuclear enrichment ability to at least nine months back.

In the aftermath, the head of Iran Atomic Energy Agency, Ali Akbar Salehi told state TV that the electrical grid compromise was “caused by those who intended to prevent our nuclear industry’s development”. Iranian lawmaker called the outage a probable “sabotage” as it damaged sensitive centrifuges and halted uranium enrichment at the atomic site in the early hours of Sunday. Public broadcaster Kan reported widely that Israel was likely behind the attack, citing Israel’s alleged responsibility for the Stuxnet that attacked 14 industrial sites in Iran, burnt and destroyed numerous centrifuges and stymied Iran’s nuclear enrichment program. Once again, intel reports widely speculated Israel intelligence Mossad’s involvement in the incident that caused “severe damage at the heart of Iran’s enrichment program.” Although a spokesman for Iran’s atomic program, Saheli, did not identify the perpetrator country but said that the incident at the nuclear site was to oppose Iran’s ongoing negotiations with the United States for resumption of the nuclear deal.

Image Credits: Associated Press