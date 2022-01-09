US Not Planning To Deploy Offensive Missile Systems In Ukraine As 'progress Is Possible'

At the Strategic Stability Dialogue on Saturday, the United States said that it is open to holding talks with the Kremlin about curtailing possible military offensive and the missile deployments in Ukraine that would limit the US and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military exercises in Eastern Europe. At an upcoming meeting of US and Russian negotiators yesterday, the US officials stated that they aim to defuse the tensions over Russia’s military concentration near Ukraine, as per the White House's release. A senior White House official, unnamed, had clarified that any agreements between NATO, Russia, and the US would have to be reciprocal and that the contingent on Russia will also have to remove the threats to Ukraine.

“We’ve said three things from the moment Russia first published its two so-called ‘draft treaties’: We [US] would have our own concerns to raise, this is critical and involves the main threats to European security over the past two decades have come from Russia,” said the White House officials. Russia, they stated, has twice invaded and occupied its neighbours, and has used chemical weapons to conduct assassinations, and violated foundational arms control treaties, like the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF).

Not up to Russia to decide allies

“Any serious conversation with Russia about European security is going to have to address those issues, which, of course, are not referenced in Russia’s draft documents.” The second involves Ukraine’s participation in NATO. “It not up to Russia, for example, to decide for other countries who they can be allied with. Those are decisions only for those countries and the alliance itself,” the US officials said. “Third, and perhaps most important: Any discussion of those overlapping areas where we might be able to make progress would have to be reciprocal,” Washington clarified, adding that both sides would need to make, essentially, the same commitment.

According to the White House official, Russia has told the US that it feels threatened by the prospect of offensive missile systems being placed in Ukraine. But US President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin, that the United States “has no intention of doing that.” And this, said the official, would be one area where both the US and Russia would be able to reach an understanding if Russia is willing to make a reciprocal commitment. “This is one area where we may be able to reach an understanding if Russia is willing to make a reciprocal commitment,” said the US official. The US and Russian diplomats are scheduled to hold meetings on January 9 and 10 to resolve the issues related to the Russian military buildup near Ukraine's border. "We're going into these meetings with a sense of realism, not a sense of optimism," the official said.