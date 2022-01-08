US Not Pushing Africa To Choose Between Us And China: State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price

The United States is not forcing African countries to choose between establishing diplomatic ties between China or Washington, instead is seeking to "give them choices," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price. His remarks come after reports emerged of Beijing appointing a special envoy for the imperiled region of the Horn of Africa. Emphasising that the US is committed to promoting peace, security and prosperity, Price stated that Washington is ready to work with all partners who share common objectives.

"We don't ask our partners to choose between the United States and any other country that includes PRC (People's Republic of China). What we seek is to make them choose but to give them choices," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Honing the word "partners," Price also highlighted that the US seeks to have a "fundamental relationship predicated on the concept of partnership" with the African countries. "These are partnerships that are based on mutual opportunity, mutual respect, the types of investment that the United States seeks to make," Price said. Further noting the programs undertaken for "empowering the countries of Africa," he also added that the goal is to mutually benefit from the constructive relationships with partners across the continent.

Price's comments come after China expressed an intention to name an envoy for the Horn of Africa. As per reports, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during his visit to Kenya, stated that Beijing is focused "to share political consensus and to coordinate actions" to boost economic investment on the African continent. The move indicates China's push to establish more firm diplomatic ties with countries in Africa.

FM Yi had earlier visited Eritrea amid the ongoing civil war between Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and Ethiopia. The move, seen as a support to Ethiopia, was lambasted by the US for fuelling instability and human rights violations. However, following the visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Webin said that the Eritrean officials had expressed a wish to "uphold multilateralism, reject hegemony and power politics."

US appoints new envoy to the Horn of Africa

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday announced the appointment of a special ambassador to the Horn of Africa. As reported by The Hill, David Satterfield will take over for veteran diplomat Jeffrey Feltman. Feltman held the inaugural position since April. "I look forward to welcoming Ambassador David Satterfield in the coming days as the US special envoy to the Horn of Africa once Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman ends appointment," Blinken tweeted earlier in the week.

.@SecBlinken: In the coming days, Ambassador David Satterfield will succeed Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman as Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa. The United States intends to remain actively engaged in this strategic region. https://t.co/QtxNsJaoYa — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) January 6, 2022

(Image: AP)