US NSA Jake Sullivan Meets South Korean Counterpart Suh Hoon, Discusses Regional Security

In a key development, the US national security advisor Jake Sullivan and his South Korean counterpart Suh Hoon and discussed regional security on October 12, the White House said in a press release.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Republic of Korea (ROK) National Security Advisor Suh Hoon today, and both leaders emphasised on the importance of the US-ROK alliance as the linchpin of peace, prosperity, and security in northeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific," said Emily Horne, US National Security Council spokeswoman in the press release.

Sullivan emphasised the need for the DPRK to refrain from escalatory moves while also reaffirming US support for inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation, according to the White House statement.

Emily Horne said in the statement, "Mr Sullivan and his South Korean counterpart Mr Suh held detailed discussions about the current security situation in the region, and called on the DPRK to engage in serious and persistent negotiations toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

North Korea, according to US national security advisor, Sullivan, should avoid escalatory measures. Horne further stated in the press release that Sullivan and Suh recognised the pertinent steps taken to broaden and expand the US-ROK relationship following ROK President Moon Jae-in's Washington visit in May, and committed to expanding cooperation in critical areas such as advanced technology, secure and trustworthy 5G, resilient supply chains, and global health.

The recent remarks on the Korean Peninsula come just days after North Korea re-established contact with its southern neighbour, following a months-long stalemate in talks between the two Koreas.

Kim Jong Un says US, ROK threaten peace

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un remarked on October 12 that his country's weapons development is essential in the face of hostile US policies and South Korean military expansion, both of which are destabilising the peninsula. According to Al Jazeera, Kim stressed that Pyongyang is beefing up its military for self-defence, not to start war, while speaking at the Defence Development Exhibition (KCNA). The US has frequently claimed that it is not hostile to our country, but there is no behavioural evidence to back up this assertion, he added.

While the US has declared that it is willing to engage in diplomatic talks with North Korea any time, Pyongyang has stated that it is not interesting as long as Washington's policies in South Korea, such as sanctions and military activities, continue. The United States continues to increase tensions in the region with its erroneous judgments and actions, according to Kim, who referred to the US as a "source" of instability on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea has long sought stronger relations with the United States in order to achieve sanctions relief and a more secure environment in which to revive its moribund economy.

