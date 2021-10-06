US Nuclear Stockpile Consists 3,750 Arsenals, Down By 88% Since Its Peak In 1967: Report

On Tuesday, October 5, The US State Department provided a fact sheet with an updated tally of the country's nuclear stockpile, which stood at 3,750 warheads as of September 2020, down by 88% from its peak of 31,255 in 1967. "The United States had 3,750 nuclear warheads in its stockpile as of September 2020, this amount marks an 88% decline in the stockpile from its peak at the end of the fiscal year 1967, and an 83% decline from its level (22,217) when the Berlin Wall fell in late 1989," reported news agency Sputnik citing the fact sheet. The US removed 184 warheads in 2020, bringing the total number of warheads dismantled since 1994 to 11,683," the sheet revealed.

When the United States last revealed the amount of its nuclear stockpile in 2018, it was reported to be 3,822 warheads, including both active and inactive. However, The Trump administration had refused to disclose the amount of the US nuclear stockpile in 2020 when the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) had made a request to the US government to reveal the amount of the country's nuclear stockpile, reported The Associated Press (AP). The Biden administration's decision to reveal the amount of the country's nuclear stockpile marks a return to "transparency," Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at FAS, told The AP.

According to Kristensen, revealing the stockpile number will aid US diplomats in arms control negotiations and during next year's Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty conference. It will examine the disarmament commitment made by nuclear states who are treaty signatories, including the US. The Biden administration is also conducting a review of nuclear weapons posture and policy, which will be finished early next year, he informed as reported by The AP.

UN chief calls for a global moratorium on nuclear weapons from all nuclear states

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the Conference on Disarmament in February that President Biden has made it very clear that reducing and eventually eliminating the threat posed by weapons of mass destruction is a national security necessity and a moral responsibility for the United States. Meanwhile, recently UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a global moratorium on nuclear weapons from all nuclear states. Speaking at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Guterres said that nuclear weapons must be eradicated from the world and nations must enter a new era of dialogue, trust, and peace.

Image: AP