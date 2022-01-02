US: Number Of COVID-19 Patients In New York Doubles In 10 Days Amid Omicron Surge

The data revealed on Governor Kathy Hochul's website, who is the Governor of New York suggests that the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 in the US state of New York has nearly doubled from December 21 days due to the spread of the Omicron variant. New coronavirus data provided on Saturday revealed that on December 21, there were 4,452 COVID-19 patients in New York hospitals and by January 1, the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 has increased to 8,451. There are now 1,112 coronavirus patients in intensive care in New York.

Governor Hochul said in a statement released on Saturday that if people have not yet received their second dose, she insists they get it as soon as possible and obtain the booster as well if they are eligible, according to ANI. She continued by saying that as part of their Winter Surge Plan, they will continue to make vaccines, boosters, and testing more widely available so that they can continue to keep each other safe.

88 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday

On Saturday, New York reported 88 coronavirus-related deaths, according to ANI. Governor Hochul has also recommended people wear masks and take other precautions in light of the emergence of the Omicron variant in the United States. Since the state surpassed its previous all-time pandemic record last month, the exponential trend has shown no signs of slowing.

As coronavirus cases and hospitalisations continue to rise, federal ambulance teams and extra National Guard personnel in New York City, and western New York hospitals are receiving additional federal assistance. Hochul also announced that students at state institutions and the City University of New York will be required to undergo coronavirus vaccine booster shots in order to be on campus in the spring semester and that they must submit a negative test result before returning from the holiday break. According to New York NBC, she stated that they are being hammered extremely hard with the new wave, which is being driven primarily by the Omicron variant.

419 new daily cases per 100,000 residents

New York City continues to have the highest case rate in the state, with an average of 419 new daily cases per 100,000 residents during the last seven days, according to New York Daily News. The state data says that more than 20% of New York City residents who were tested were resulted positive on average during the last week.

