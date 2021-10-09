US: Number Of People Getting Booster Shot Of COVID Vaccine Exceeds Initial Doses

More than six million people who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine in the United States. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data has shown that more people are receiving a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The people who are receiving COVID-19 vaccine every day are more than the person getting inoculated with the first dose of vaccine or second dose of vaccine.

People receive booster dose in the US

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, an average of 390,444 people living in the US is receiving the booster shot every day. Furthermore, the CDC data revealed that the people who are receiving the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 each day are 288,105. Moreover, people who are receiving the second dose of vaccine each day is 276,539.

The CDC data has revealed that over 64% of booster shots have been administered to people aged above 65 years. Furthermore, only 9% of all fully vaccinated people aged 65 years or above have received a booster dose. As per the recommendations from the CDC, people who are aged 65 years and above can receive the booster shot.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorised Pfizer vaccine's booster shots for Americans above the age of 65. The younger adults who have underlying health conditions and the people working in risk settings such as health care, schools, homeless shelters can also receive the booster dose. The people falling under these categories are at a higher risk of getting infected with the COVID-19.

In September, US President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at the White House. Meanwhile, after taking the booster shot, President urged the countrymen to take the vaccine in order to protect themselves against COVID. The First Lady, Jill Biden, however, did not receive the booster dose. President Biden said that she could not take the booster dose as she was busy at work and added that she will receive the booster shot.

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks and receives his COVID-19 booster shot. https://t.co/ksllh16p7w — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 27, 2021

COVID-19 situation in the US

According to the US CDC, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the US has reached 44,105,375. The total number of fatalities reported due to coronavirus stands at 708,784. According to US CDC, 186.9 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Image: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage