US Nurse Goes Beyond Call Of Duty To Rescue Patient's Puppy From Shelter In NYC: Report

In a heartwarming incident, a nurse went beyond the call of her duty and rescued a hospitalised patient's puppy from a shelter in the United States. Nurse Jennifer Smith received an early morning phone call from John Burley, one of her patients, shortly after Thanksgiving. The nurse stated that the patient was distraught over his beloved pet, Boomer. "I got a distressed call from Burley who was admitted to the hospital. He was repeatedly saying, 'Boomer is in the pound! Boomer is in the pound! Boomer is my world,'" Smith said as per a report by CNN. Smith, who has worked as a nurse for 12 years, stated that Burley was very concerned about Boomer's well-being.

Smith had met Burley through the adult day healthcare programme at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Rome, New York. The programme is for patients who require supervision and it also allows them to socialize with others while receiving the care and treatment. 60-year-old Burley lived in his New York apartment along with his little pet. However, there was no one to look after his dog when he was admitted to the hospital for pneumonia and lung problems, stated the American news outlet. The report further stated that Burley had no idea which shelter Boomer was in so he sought help from nurse Smith.

Promising to help the elderly patient, Smith immediately started looking out for Boomer in nearby animal shelters. Her efforts did not go in vain and she discovered that the dog was taken to the Rome Humane Society. "I was a little nervous in the beginning since I had no idea how long Boomer had been in the shelter or if he has already been adopted by another family. It's the Christmas season, and people do adopt animals," Smith told CNN. She further stated that she completed the paperwork for adoption and brought Boomer home.

Nurse visits Burley's hospital room with his pet

According to Smith, Burley is currently residing at the centre's rehabilitation wing but hasn't decided where he will live after his release. The nurse further stated that she brings Boomer to work with her and visits Burley's room a couple of times each day. It helps Burley's healing process and provides him with peace of mind.

Image: Twitter/@andrewhmoses/@TCRG2012