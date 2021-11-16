US: NYC School Bans Teacher's ‘Proud Zionist’ T-shirt As It Is 'politically Explosive'

A teacher named Jeffrey Levy from MS 51 school in Brooklyn filed a discrimination lawsuit after being denied permission to wear his self-made pro-Israel T-shirt. As per the reports of the New York Post, the school principal Neal Singh asked Levy to stop wearing his "Proud Zionist" t-shirt in the building, even though other persons have worn shirts with Black Life Matters and feminism references. The Education Department's Office supported the school principal's decision to prohibit the instructor from wearing his T-shirt. As per New York Post reports, Levy said that Singh warned him about his T-shirt, which had an Israeli flag and the phrase "Proud Zionist." He further stated that he was told that Zionism entails the retaking of Palestinian land, which is offensive. Levy claims that Zionism is a religious movement that resulted in the establishment of the Jewish state of Israel.

In New York Post reports, Levy says that everyone is free to have their view. The principal's stance, according to Levy, smacks of bias. In his discrimination case, Singh has allowed other personnel to wear clothing bearing the slogans "Black Lives Matter" and "Feminism is the radical principle that women are individuals." According to Levy's statement, Singh tends to limit his concept of 'politically explosive' apparel to Jews only, according to the New York Post. He also said that none of his clothing, activities, or beliefs endangers the emotional or physical safety of students or staff, as Singh claims. He further stated that while doing his job neutrally and without bias, he has always behaved professionally and has always respected everyone's beliefs.

Department of Education (DOE) backed MS 51 principal Neal Singh's decision not to allow Jeffrey Levy to wear his zionist t-shirt, according to the New York Post. DOE spokesperson Katie O'Hanlon said that schools are not public platforms for promoting personal political beliefs, and staff are forbidden from using schools for political expression under Department of Education standards.

Levy believes that wearing a Proud Zionist T-shirt does not violate the rules

Levy, on the other hand, believes that wearing a Proud Zionist t-shirt does not violate the rules. Dov Hikind, the director of the anti-Semitism group, wrote a letter to New York City Schools Chancellor, Meisa Ross Porter defending Levy, accusing district officials of "double standards" and anti-Semitic ignorance, according to the New York Post.

Image: Pixabay

Representative Image