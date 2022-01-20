US: Oath Keepers Stockpiled Weapons Ahead Of January 6 Capitol Riots, Claims Report

In a shocking revelation, new court filings from the US government claimed that the far-right group, Oath Keepers, stockpiled a massive amount of weapons before the January Capitol riots. According to a report by The Hill, the militia group whose members claim to be defending the Constitution of the United States had stockpiled a massive amount of weapons and ammunition and enough supplies to last 30 days. The report said they stockpiled the arms and ammunition at a Virginia hotel as part of a “quick reaction force”. The far-right group stocked the large ammunition and called them "backup" for the Capitol attack.

As per the documents presented by the US government, the group had planned to smash the Capitol as they were confident that Biden would come into power in the last Presidental elections. The memo from the government shows Oath Keeper members wheeling in bags and large bins of weapons, ammunition, and critical supplies to last 30 days,” staging their efforts from a Comfort Inn, reported The Hill. "We aren’t getting through this without a civil war. Too late for that. Prepare your mind, body, spirit," founder of Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes wrote to his fellow members before the results of the elections were announced in 2020. After the media outlets revealed the results, Rhodes told Oath Keepers to refuse to accept it and march en-masse on the nation’s Capitol.

According to a report by AP, he reportedly told his followers not to accept the results and directed them to turn violent. "We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore," AP quoted Rhodes as saying. It is worth mentioning that the 56-year-old, Elmer Stewart Rhodes III founded the organisation in 2009 with some of his close aides. The main aim of the outfit is to counter the "government's threat against its own citizen". He recruited current and former military, police and first responders. Currently, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group and 10 of his aides have been facing a jail term in the seditious conspiracy charges. Rhodes and his aide Vallejo were arrested on Thursday.

January 6 Capitol riots

On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results from several states that Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead during the incident and the law enforcement authorities charged over 700 people for engaging in the riots.

(With inputs from AP)