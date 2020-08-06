US Offers $10 Million Reward For Info Of Any Foreign Govt Meddling In 2020 Elections

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday declared that the United States would offer a $10 million reward to arrest anybody who interferes in the upcoming presidential elections in November 2020. Earlier the US intelligence has stated that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to support Donald Trump, especially through the manipulation of social media.

However, while addressing the media in Washington Pompeo did not specify Russia for interfering in the 2016 Presidential elections but US intelligence has previously said it expected another effort by Moscow as well as other US rivals.

"The State Department's Reward for Justice Programme is offering up to USD 10 million for providing information leading up to the identification or location of any person acting at the direction or under the control of a foreign government interferes with the US elections by engaging in certain criminal cyber activities," Pompeo said.

The State Department in its statement further said that any persons engaged in certain malicious cyber operations targeting election or campaign infrastructure may be subject to prosecution under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, 18 U.S.C. SS 1030, which criminalizes unauthorized computer intrusions and other forms of fraud related to computers. The statute further prohibits unauthorized accessing of computers to obtain information and transmit it to unauthorized recipients, the statement said.

US accuses Russia of meddling in 2016 elections

The United States Democrats had accused Moscow of meddling in the 2016 elections to ensure Trump's victory, a charge that Russia has denied. Senior Counsel Robert Mueller was asked to look into 'any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the 2016 campaign of Trump', though Democrat hopes that this would lead to the eventual impeachment of the President did not materialise. The US elections are to be held in November.

(With inputs from ANI)