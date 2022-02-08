US Offers $10 Million Rewards For Intel On ISIS-K Leader Ghafari & Attack On Kabul Airport

The US on Monday announced a $10 million reward for information leading to the “identification and location” of Afghanistan’s top ISIS militant and anyone involved in the deadly attack on Kabul airport last year in August. According to the US State Department, the $10 million bounties was announced through the Rewards for Justice program, specifically for ISIS-K leader Sanaullah Ghafari, who is also known as Shahab al-Muhajir. It is to mention that Ghafari was appointed head of ISIS-K in June 2020 by the Islamic State group.

"Ghafari is responsible for approving all ISIS-K operations throughout Afghanistan and arranging funding to conduct operations," the State Department said in a statement.

Reward up to $10 million! 💰



Sanaullah Ghafari is the current leader of the ISIS-K terrorist organization. Report information to RFJ via Signal, Telegram, WhatsApp, or our Tor-based tips line - help bring this terrorist to justice. ⚖️@Rewards4Justice @RFJ_Pashto @RFJ_Dari pic.twitter.com/ghyIEMBJdV — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) February 7, 2022

The UN has said that he has masterminded terror attacks in both Pakistan and Afghanistan and acts using IEDs and assassinations resulting in hundreds of deaths in 2021. Moreover, Ghafari is also suspected of supplying, selling arms and recruiting for ISIS-K.

Reward for intel on Kabul airport attack

Meanwhile, the US said that the second reward offer is for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of those responsible for the August 26, 2021, terrorist attack at Kabul’s international airport. The terrorists launched a suicide bombing against the airport as the US and other governments conducted a large-scale evacuation of their citizens and vulnerable Afghans from the nation. The attack killed at least 185 people, including 13 US service members who were supporting the evacuation operations.

“More than 150 people, including 18 U.S. service members, were wounded. ISIS-K claimed responsibility for that attack,” the State Department said.

While briefing reporters on the results of a military inquiry, Marine General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, informed that the bomb sent 5mm ball bearings ripping through a packed crowd at the airport’s Abbey Gate. He acknowledged that the investigation differs from what the US initially believed on the day of the attack. He said that the investigation found no definitive proof of any gunfire.

"At the time, the best information we had in the immediate aftermath of the attack indicated that it was a complex attack by both a suicide bomber and ISIS-K gunmen," he added.

