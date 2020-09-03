US Official Announces Reprogramming Of $62M Funding, Says Information Was Presented To WHO

The US State Department official Nerissa Cook, on September 2, reportedly said that United States had informed World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that Washington is reprogramming $62 million to finalise its withdrawal from the UN agency. Cook informed that $58 million had already been contributed at the time of US President Donald Trump’s April decision to suspend additional funding.

While speaking at a news briefing, Cook said, “Today, we are announcing the remaining portion of the 2020 assessment, slightly more than USD 62 million, will be reprogrammed to the UN to pay other assessments”.

She added, “The information... was also presented to WHO Director-General Tedros”.

The United States had pulled out of the WHO earlier this year after claiming that the UN agency helped China conceal information about the origins of COVID-19. Trump administration had dispatched a notice to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, saying, the decision would go into effect July 6, 2021, according to reports. However, WHO brushed off all the allegations and said that it’s January 30 emergency declaration gave America sufficient time to prepare. Beijing, on the other hand, had also said that it has been transparent about the details of the virus’ origin.

US refuses to join WHO’s COVAX plan

Meanwhile, the announcement of reprogramming of the remaining portion of the 2020 assessment comes after the US President reportedly reiterated that his administration ‘won’t join’ the global cooperative efforts to develop and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. Citing, that he wouldn’t want to be under “constrain” by the multilateral group, WHO, Trump stood his ground about WHO “heavily influenced by China” and needed reforms.

Resonating President Trump’s opinion about WHO’s "China-centric" response, spokesman for the White House, Judd Deere said at a press conference, ”The United States will continue to engage our international partners to ensure we defeat this virus, but we will not be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China.”

“This president will spare no expense to ensure that any new vaccine maintains our own Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) gold standard for safety and efficacy, is thoroughly tested and saves lives"—White House spokesperson, Judd Deere said, confirming the Trump administration reluctance to join WHO's global vaccine efforts.

(Inputs from agencies)

