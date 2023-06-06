US Official Lauds Indian Democracy Amid Rahul's Criticism, Says 'Go And See Yourself...'

Appreciating the democracy in India, John Kirby, who is the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, said on Monday, June 5, that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule, democracy in India is vibrant, and anybody who happens to go to New Delhi can witness that for themselves. He further said, that his country never shies away from "expressing concerns that we might have with anyone around the world."

While interacting with reporters at the White House, Kirby was asked whether the Biden administration is "concerned about the health of democracy in India" to this the White House official responded saying, "India is a vibrant democracy. Anyone who, you know, happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves. And certainly, I would expect that the strength and health of democratic institutions will be part of the discussion."

Notably, the statement of the US diplomat comes as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a US tour, has harshly criticised the Indian government and the democratic condition in India. Launching his sharpest attack on PM Modi, Rahul said the Prime Minister of India is dividing the country and failing to focus on key matters such as unemployment and education. He also claimed that there is no freedom of the press in India.

US sees India as key partner on many levels, says White House official

"You saw that in Singapore's Shangri-La, where Secretary (of Defence, Lloyd) Austin announced some additional defence cooperation now that we're going to pursue with India. Of course, there's an awful lot of economic trade between our two countries. India is a member of the Pacific Quad and a key friend and partner concerning Indo-Pacific security," said Kirby.

"I could go on and on and on. There are innumerable reasons why India certainly matters, not just bilaterally between the two of our nations but multilaterally on many levels. And the president is looking forward very much to having PM Modi here to talk about all those issues and to advance and deepen that partnership and that friendship," Kirby added.