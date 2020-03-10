US Official Says 'we Don't Know' How Many Americans Tested For Coronavirus

The United States Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on March 10 reportedly said that the department does not know how many Americans have been tested for coronavirus. According to an international media outlet, there has been confusion among the Trump administration over the number of testing kits that have been mailed out. The local officials have also expressed their frustration about the number of testing kits that are available to health care providers.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Azar said that they 'don't know' how many as hundreds of thousands of tests have gone out to private labs and hospital that currently do not report to the CDC. He further added that the authorities are working with the CDC and the private labs to get to an IT reporting system up and running. Azar also revealed that there are approximately 2.1 million testing kits currently and more than one million have also been shipped.

READ: Bhubaneshwar Plays Organic, Colourless Holi Amid Coronavirus Scare

Currently, the United States has 729 coronavirus patients and the deadly virus has claimed 27 lives in the country. New York has also declared a state of emergency which forced the suspension of schools and colleges in the state. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on March 7 declared the state of emergency to help New York quickly and effectively contain the spread of the virus. According to an international media outlet, the state of emergency will allow expedited procurement of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, and other essential resources.

READ: Russia Asks Citizens To Avoid Public Transport During Rush Hours Due To Coronavirus

'Perfectly coordinated'

While the NY Governor has also criticised the Trump administration over its handling of the coronavirus crisis, Trump, on Sunday, said that his administration has a “perfectly coordinated” and fine-tuned plan to combat the outbreak. He also lauded Vice President Mike Pence who is spearheading the combat efforts. Trump, in his tweet, also slammed the ''Fake News Media'' and blamed them for making his government look bad in public eyes.

Meanwhile, as of now, eight states in the US have declared an emergency in response to coronavirus which includes Washington, Florida, California, Kentucky, New York, Maryland, Utah and Oregon. Governor Kate Brown was the latest to declare emergency as he put Oregon under emergency on March 8. Virginia and Connecticut reported their first cases on March 8.

READ: Anti-HIV Drug Administered To Italian Couple At Jaipur To Treat Coronavirus

READ: Coronavirus: Dubai-returned Nashik Woman, Mother Quarantined