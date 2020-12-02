US Officials Unveil Distribution Plan Of COVID-19 Vaccine Amid Threat Of Second Wave

Amid the threat of a second wave, US officials have unveiled details of their plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to millions of Americans starting late December. On December 1, the chief adviser of Trump Administration’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ reckoned that nearly 20 million people could be vaccinated by the end of this year and by the mid-2021, “most Americans” would have access to highly effective vaccines. Under Operation Warp Speed, incumbent President Donald Trump has spent over 10 billion of taxpayer’s money to secure doses of effective coronavirus vaccines.

With the advent of the holiday season in America, COVID-19 cases and related hospitalization has risen manifold. As per the latest data by Baltimore based John Hopkins University, over 13, 715, 635 people have been infected and over 270,532 people have died in US territories. Moncef Slaoui, a former GlaxoSmithKline executive, speaking at an interview with Washington Post, asserted that the vaccine could be in “people's arms” within “24 hours, maybe at most 36 to 48 hours” from the approval. In addendum, he said that nearly 60 million to 70 million doses could be available per month beginning in January, once vaccine candidates of Pfizer BioNtech and Moderna are approved by FDA.

Meanwhile, a panel of outside advisors from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are set to meet on December 10 to deliberate upon the FDA’s authorization of emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine. They are expected to review Moderna's candidate a week later.

'Light at the end of the tunnel'

While speaking about the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier, Dr Fauci said the vaccines offer a "light at the end of the tunnel". Adding further, he said that President-elect Joe Biden should concentrate on distributing vaccines in an efficient and equitable way. Dr Fauci also said he intended to push the new administration for a rigorous testing program. Further, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to discuss a rollout of the vaccine this week, he added.

