US Officials Warn Against 'COVID-19 Parties' Organised To Infect Others

In the north-western US state of Washington, officials have expressed concern about the “COVID-19 parties” organized to intentionally spread the virus, as per the reports. Officials warned that such gatherings were dangerous and put people at increased risk for hospitalization and there could be deaths.

As of May 7, reports of coronavirus positive gatherings emerged raising the alarm about the health safety of the people. State's secretary of health, John Wiesman, was quoted saying that such assemblies in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic could be incredibly risky for the health and exposed people to the disease which would mean the hospitals or the serious condition. Furthermore, he added, it was unknown if people who recovered from COVID-19 had long-term protection as cases of relapse from the disease have come up in the past. He stressed, warning people, that there was still a lot that wasn’t known about this virus, including any long-term health issues which may occur after infection.

Aim to infect others

With the aim to mingle with the non-infected people, such gatherings intended for the healthy population to catch the virus, as per media reports. At least 100 cases in Walla Walla County, located 260 miles (420 kilometers) southeast of Seattle, accounted for these gatherings where the disease was spread intentionally. Wiesman emphasized that this kind of unnecessary behaviour might lead to a “preventable uptick” in cases that will further slow the state's ability to gradually re-open and resume businesses.

Meghan DeBolt, Walla Walla's community health director, reportedly said that contact tracing had shown that some patients who had contracted the disease had attended parties with the aim of making sure that the others contracted the virus. The authorities were unaware of when such gatherings take place. It was after the cases came up that the officials investigated the source, she told the Walla Walla state news media. Further, she said, that the health officials investigated contacts, and there were over 25 people were at one such COVID party, she added. "We need to use this time to use good common sense and to be smart as we move through this pandemic so that we can begin to reopen our community," she wrote on social media.

