US Officials Weigh Charges Against POTUS Biden's Son Hunter On Alleged tax Violations

A federal investigation into US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden on alleged tax violations and foreign lobbying has reached a 'critical stage' as investigators weigh charges against the US commander-in-chief's son. Delaware-based prosecutors, investigators, and the Justice Department has been probing Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings, and while no final ruling has been announced, they are mulling bringing charges against President Joe Biden's son.

The probe dates back to 2020 and is led by David Weiss, the US Attorney in Delaware appointed by the former Trump administration from the time that his father Joe Biden was vice president in the former Obama administration. Biden's son is also in the spotlight for fabricated statements in connection with his purchase of a firearm. The decision is being deferred in accordance with an unwritten rule that requires sensitive political cases not to be brought within 60 days of voting, Justice Department officials told American broadcaster CNN.

In the aftermath of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and the issue of gun control ripe, Hunter Biden's possession of an unauthorized firearm was also questioned widely. At least 20 House Republicans urged sitting President Joe Biden’s nominee to draft a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to investigate his son. "I write to ask that you publicly commit to investigating allegations that Hunter Biden falsified information during a background check in order to illegally obtain a firearm should you be confirmed by the US Senate as the Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)," Rep. Bob Good (R-VA)'s letter to Biden’s nominee for ATF Director accessed by Daily Caller read.

Republicans question Biden if he had knowledge of Hunter's alleged 'criminal wrongdoings'

The probe against Hunter Biden in Delaware intensified in recent weeks with Republicans cautioning that Biden's son will land in a predicament should they take back the House. They've also challenged whether Biden had the knowledge of his son's foreign dealings and forearm ownership during the times of his drug addiction, which would've prohibited him. But the US president constantly refuted allegations as well as his understanding of the same, contrary to 2018 voicemail recordings that suggest otherwise. At this time, Hunter Biden has not been charged with criminal wrongdoing, and Joe Biden is not being investigated either by the FBI and IRS' criminal division, both of whom are a part of the official probe.

Hunter Biden is under the FBI radar for his dealing with a Chinese company worth millions of dollars. The Times' 2018 investigative report revealed that CEFC's chairman Ye Jianming was arrested by authorities in China and his top lieutenant Patrick Ho was convicted in the US for lobbying for Africa and assisting Iran to evade oil sanctions. Ye had met with Hunter at a Miami hotel in 2017 to have talks related to the energy deals. When Ye was detained, his call log showed contacts made with Joe Biden's brother Jim Biden that is being speculated to trace back to Hunter Biden. Federal investigators are also looking at the possible money laundering aspect in breach of the US laws and whether Hunter Biden acted as an unregistered foreign lobbying agent and an investor.