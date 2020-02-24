US Officials Worried About Shift In Donald Trump's Diet During India Visit

As United States President Donald Trump is currently in india for two-day visit, certain officials who have dined with the POTUS on several occasions worried about his shift in diet. A senior US official claimed that Trump has salads for meals on some days but other than he has “never seen him eat a vegetable”. An international media outlet quoted the official worrying about what Trump will eat during his 36-hour visit to India and said, “they don't have cheeseburgers”.

According to media reports, Donald Trump's diet mainly consists of steaks, burgers, and meatloaf. However, this might have to change as he will visit three major Indian cities on his two-day trip to Ahemdabad, Agra, and the National Capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has organised a grand reception for the visiting officials including First Lady, Melania Trump and daughter, Ivanka Trump. However since PM Modi is a devoted vegetarian, reportedly there are plans to serve vegetarian food such as veg-burgers, multi-grain Rotis, broccoli samosas, and coconut water to Trump.

Several meals lined up for leaders

Media reports have also stated that Trump and Modi will dine for several meals during his brief trip including lunch and a formal banquet on February 25 evening at ornate Rashtrapati Bhavan. The officials have also said that the countries which have been visited by Trump earlier have been often accommodated his diet and offered him lamb or steak even if it was not in the menu. Moreover, one of the Donald Trump's favourite restaurants, McDonald's does not serve beef in India. Instead, there are chicken burgers, fried paneer burgers, and cheese sandwiches.

The US President has arrived in Ahemdabad and has also addressed the massive crowd of 1,10,000 people at world's largest stadium. After his accompanied by First Lady and Ivanka Trump, the US President even visited the Taj Mahal in Agra which was reportedly cleaned after at least 300 years for his visit. He will now visit New Delhi for delegation-level talks.

(With ANI inputs)