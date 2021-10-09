US: Oil Spill Hits Southern California Coast, Authorities Probe Cause

A large oil spill off the coast of Southern California led to more than 120,000 gallons of oil spewing into water over the last weekend. Crews on Sunday used skimmers and floating barriers in order to prevent a massive spill in Southern California, according to AP. The company that owns and operates three offshore platforms revealed that about 126,000 gallons (477,000 litres) of oil was leaked.

Oil spill hits Southern California coast

Federal and state officials are investigating the cause of a large oil leak in waters off the coast of Orange County. Authorities probing California's recent oil disaster are examining whether a ship's anchor might have damaged an oil pipeline on the ocean floor, which caused heavy crude to leak into coastal waters, according to AP. The head of the company that operates the pipeline stated that company divers were inspecting the area of the suspected leak that was discovered.

As per the AP report, approximately 126,000 gallons of heavy crude leaked into the waters off Orange County over the last weekend when the boaters detected 'sheen' in the water, according to AP. The Coast Guard revealed that approximately a minimum of 25,000 gallons (95,000 liters) of oil spilled from a damaged pipeline off the shores of Orange County. Furthermore, the authorities revealed that not more than 132,000 gallons (500,000 liters) spilled into the water.

The contractors also used plastic bags to gather oil from the water in Hungtington beach. Cleanup contractors used skimmers and floating barriers to prevent oil incursion into the Wetlands Talbert Marsh in Hungtington Beach in California, according to AP. During his visit to the site on Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom offered some optimism about the size of the spill. Furthermore, he revealed that the people cannot use the beaches or swim in the water in the affected areas as cleanup efforts will take time.

"You still have the spread, even if it’s substantially less gallons, that have to be cleaned up," AP quoted Newsom as saying. "So this is going to take time to clean up", Newsom added.

Thank you to all those who have mobilized to protect CA’s coast. We continue to work closely on cleanup efforts and to ensure we hold responsible parties accountable.



As we lead in phasing out fossil fuels, this incident reminds us of the urgent need to create a greener future. pic.twitter.com/JT9E4B6Ord — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 6, 2021

Image: AP

Inputs from AP