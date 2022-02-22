Infectious disease experts are keeping a close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has been slowly spreading throughout the United States. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's data tracker, BA.2 strain accounts for approximately 3.9% of all new cases in the country. BA.2 appears to spread more rapidly, around 30% more easily as the cases of BA.2 even led to a second Omicron surge in Denmark, NPR reported.

Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation told NPR the US might head into the "exponential growth phase" and might even stare at another COVID wave if BA.2 doubles again to 8%. Some experts even believe that the BA.2 will not lead to a surge in cases as people have immunity due to vaccination & prior infections. Dr Jeremy Luban, a virologist at the University of Massachusetts Medical School warned that there might be plenty of people who will get sick and land on respirators and die due to BA.2, especially the people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Luban insisted that BA.2 strain might most likely extend the Omicron wave, however, added that they cannot rule out the possibility of another surge. Nathan Grubaugh, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health told NPR that some of them believe that cases of BA.2 variant might get rapidly reported in the US, as they did in Europe and become the "new dominant variant," as per the NPR report. Grubaugh highlighted that the BA.2 strain of Omicron might extend their tail rather than lead to a new wave of cases. According to Grubaugh, the BA.2 strain of Omicron strain extending tail means that it might slow down the reduction in cases.

COVID-19 tally in the US

According to the Worldometer statistics, as of 22 February, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the US have reached 80,145,282. The total number of fatalities reported due to coronavirus is 960,157 and 51,929,244 people have recovered from the virus. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), 214.7 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92.8 million people have received a booster dose of vaccine in the United States.

Image: Unsplash