US On Cusp Of Witnessing Its First Sitting President Turn 80 Ahead Of Biden's Birthday

For the first time in American history, the United States will witness its first sitting President turn 80 years old. The milestone arrives on Sunday, when incumbent President Joe Biden will celebrate his 80th birthday. However, despite giving America its first 80-year-old sitting President, Biden faces the tough challenge of convincing the country that age is merely a number, not a determinant of his presidential performance.

Of late, the veteran leader has faced intense scrutiny over the blunders he has made in public appearances and speeches, which has cast doubts among citizens if Biden is fit for the top post. Just over a year away from the Presidential elections of 2024, Biden remains on the fence, unsure if he will contest for a second term.

In October, during a conversation with an MSNBC journalist, Biden expressed his intentions of running for the post again in 2024 but emphasised that he will make a firm decision only after talking to his family about it.

“Dr. Biden thinks that – my wife – thinks that I – that we’re – that we’re doing something very important, and that I shouldn’t walk away from it,” he said in the interview at Delaware State University in Dover, CNN reported.

Is Biden too old for the job?

“The reason I’m not making a judgment about formally running or not running, once I make that judgment, a whole series of regulations kick in and I have to be – I treat myself as a candidate from that moment on. I have not made that formal decision, but it’s my intention – my intention to run again. And we have time to make that decision,” Biden added.

Biden, who is set to turn 80 years old on November 20, has experienced a lack of confidence from some citizens who claim that he is too old to do justice to the post. What has spurred more concerns are his latest gaffes. From losing his way in the White House lawn to accidentally saying that the US has 54 states, Biden’s consistent blunders seem to hint at the downsides of old age. Nonetheless, he still enjoys adoration from Democrat supporters, who now look forward to their president entering his eighth decade.