US: One Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In Washington; Investigations Underway

In a mass shooting that occurred on Monday night, several people sustained injuries in the US’s Northeast Washington, not far from Capitol Hill. According to a CNBC Tv18 report, police revealed that six individuals were shot on Monday, and one person died as a result of the shooting. Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for the D.C. fire department, said that the incident was reported at around 8:30 pm (local time) near the 1500 block of F Street North East, ANI reported.

Taking to Twitter, the Metropolitan Police Department stated that multiple casualties were reported; however, the authorities withheld the figures. Furthermore, the authorities have not disclosed the names of the victims, and as of yet, no suspect information has been made public.

Critical Incident Alert: MPD has responded to the 1500 block of F Street NE for a shooting. Preliminary reports of multiple victims. Updates to be provided from the on-scene PIO. Media briefing area will be shared shortly. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 2, 2022

In addition to this, a police spokesperson, Sean Hickman, confirmed that several victims had been discovered. According to a report by The Washington Post, a neighbour who was among the many people gathered at the site as ambulances lined the street claimed to have heard at least 15 gunshots.

Shooting in Washington

Besides this, the police department also tweeted about an investigation into a gunshot near the junction of the 200 block of Oglethorpe Street NE and the 700 block of Newton Place NW. However, it is still not clear whether the two recent reports are connected to the initial incident.

According to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, who made the announcement at a press conference held on the site, the victims were adult males. He asserted that all of them have been transported to nearby hospitals, where they are presently getting care. Contee even pleaded with the people to help the police find the shooters, Fox 5 reported.

Chief Contee provides an update to shooting that occurred in the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. pic.twitter.com/RvCM7kVIUD — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 2, 2022

Meanwhile, during a massive altercation in downtown Orlando, at least seven individuals were injured after an unnamed attacker started firing a handgun into the crowd. According to Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith, the violence broke out on Sunday following a significant fight. All seven patients were taken by ambulance to a neighbouring hospital, where their conditions were assessed as stable, as per media reports.

Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith briefed the media, informing them that the shooting happened amid a brawl that broke out about 2:22 a.m. (local time) near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue.

Furthermore, US President Joe Biden stated that the US needed to prohibit assault rifles in order to safeguard children and families or raise the purchasing age from 18 to 21 in light of the rising number of gun violence occurrences in the country. Additionally, on June 22, a group of US legislators came to a long-anticipated agreement on a bipartisan gun safety package in response to the mass shootings in Uvalde, Buffalo, and Texas that deeply affected the nation.