US: One Killed & 6 Injured After Multiple Shots Fired In Washington's Renton, Say Police

The United States again witnessed another horrific incident of gun violence in which a 32-year-old man was killed and several others injured in the Seattle suburb of Renton on Saturday morning. According to a statement released by the police, it received multiple panic calls at around 1 a.m. on July 23, where people described the horrific situation and alerted the security of any untoward incident. However, after reaching the spot, the police said they found a person badly wounded by the gunshot while six others received minor injuries.

Please see attached press release regarding this morning's shooting in downtown Renton. pic.twitter.com/0EOkPXihs1 — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) July 23, 2022

The residents told the security officials that the man initially had a heated argument with some people and abruptly fired bullets, resulting in the killing of a 32-year-old Tacoma man. "Fire personnel and officers were trying to treat a badly wounded 32-year-old Tacoma man but the crowd forced them to move him to a more secure location," police said in a statement. Later, the man scummed to his injuries, it added. As of now, the police said it was not clear what led to the horrendous incident and added no arrests have been made.

Rising gun violence in the US

Notably, gun violence is a severe problem in the United States, with regular cases of sporadic shooting incidents, and even mass shootings. According to the Gun Violence Archive, a research group, more than 350 mass shootings have taken place in the country in the last six months. The organisation said that it has been collecting data daily from 7,500 sources and the number of incidents has been “reported and verified.” Recently, the country witnessed major incidents. In May this year, at least 19 children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The incident occurred nearly ten days after at least ten people were shot and killed in a supermarket in Buffalo.

It's legal to make and keep guns in America

In the US, the right to keep and bear arms is a fundamental right protected by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. Here, people made firearms that usually are assembled from parts and milled with a metal-cutting machine. These kinds of guns lack serial numbers. According to the White House, it is legal to build a gun in a home or a workshop and there is no federal requirement for a background check. "The goal is to help stop the proliferation of these firearms,” according to the White House.

Image: AP/Unsplash