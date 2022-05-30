US: One Killed & Seven Injured In Oklahoma Festival Shooting After Texas School Massacre

Days after the US witnessed a horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas, police arrested a 26-year-old man after one person was killed and seven people were injured in another shooting incident on Sunday. The incident took place at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, making frantic people running for cover amid gunfire.

According to local media reports, the shooting occurred at the Old City Square in Taft, roughly 10 miles from Tulsa, during an annual Memorial Day festival that was attended by nearly 1,500 people. In a statement, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said that a 39-year-old lady has lost her life in the shooting. It is tio mention that OSBI had earlier said two juveniles were injured in the shooting but later confirmed that only one juvenile was injured, according to SCMP.

Skyler Buckner was arrested as he surrendered himself to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office on Sunday afternoon, according to the OSBI. The victims of the shooting were aged between 9 and 56.



Witnesses stated that an argument preceded the gunshots after midnight, according to the OSBI. Sylvia Wilson, the owner of Taft's Boots Cafe, which was open at the time to cater to the influx of people during the event, said, “We heard a lot of shots and we thought it was firecrackers at first... Then people start running and ducking. And we were yelling at everyone... ’Get down! Get down!” Associated Press reported.

OSBI reported that members of the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office were present there and quickly began offering help. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt expressed his gratitude for the OSBI's quick response to help local police. Taking to Twitter, he said, “I am grateful for @OSBI_OK's swift response to assist local police and am confident in Oklahoma law enforcement's ability to bring justice to whoever is responsible for this deadly incident.”

I have been informed of the shooting in Taft. I am grateful for @OSBI_OK's swift response to assist local police and am confident in Oklahoma law enforcement's ability to bring justice to whoever is responsible for this deadly incident. — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) May 29, 2022

Texas school shooting

On May 24, 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos fatally shot 19 young students and two teachers, and injured 17 other people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. This came after he shot his grandmother in the forehead at home, severely wounding her, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Ramos, who was a Uvalde High School student, was wearing body armour and holding an AR-15-style gun with many rounds when he entered the school. He was shot and killed by law enforcement, Abbott revealed.

