US: One Person 'critically Injured' In Shooting During Protest In Austin

Gunfire erupted during a protest in downtown Austin on July 26 which resulted in at least one life-threatening injury. According to an international media outlet, it is not clear whether the shooting was a deliberate attack related to the ongoing protest, however, police have asked the public to avoid the area. The crime scene is being investigated.

While taking to Twitter, the Austin Police Department informed that the injured patient was immediately transported to a local trauma centre with ‘critical, life-threatening injuries’. According to eyewitnesses, multiple gunshots were heard. They even reportedly said that shooter was inside a car while the injured person was a protester.

‘No one else was injured’

As per reports, the initial incident call suggested a shooting with ‘multiple patients involved’, however, the first responders found only one adult victim. The Austin Police Department is on the scene near Congress Avenue and Fourth Street. The police also said that ‘there is no longer a threat to the public and no one else was reported be injured’. Further, the investigation is still ongoing.

PIO briefing on Homicide 202071411. https://t.co/gTOf5pskhP — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) July 26, 2020

(Image: Rep/Unspalsh)

