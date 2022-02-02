US: One Student Killed, Another Seriously Injured In Shooting Outside Of Minnesota School

In a tragic shooting incident at a school in the state of Minnesota of the United States on Tuesday, one student has died while another has suffered serious injuries, according to Richfield Police Department Chief Jay Henthorne. Following the incident, the perpetrators ran away from the crime scene. The investigation into the tragic incident is still underway, and authorities have been looking for the perpetrators, according to Police Chief Henthorne who spoke to local news media about the incident.

According to CBS News, the two pupils were shot and discovered on the sidewalk when police arrived at South Education Center on Tuesday afternoon. They were sent to a nearby hospital, where one of the students died as a result of his injuries. During a press conference, Henthorne said that the other victim is still in serious condition. As per KARE11, the two students were brought to Hennepin County Medical Center, where one was declared dead and the other was sent to surgery.

US School shooting incident on Tuesday

The two were shot outside the Minnesota school about 12.07 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday, according to Jay Henthorne. "Our hearts are with the families, students and the community impacted by this horrendous and tragic event," citing the Richfield Police chief, CBS News reported. Further, Henthorne did not provide the victims' names, ages, or the potential motivation for the killing.

In addition to this, along with Police, the special agents from the FBI as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms have been on the site after the US school shooting event, Independent reported. The school, as well as surrounding schools, were put on lockdown. According to the police chief, officials conducted a check of the campus and surrounding area and found there was no threat.

The campus is presently being evacuated, according to Intermediate District 287 Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski, and parents came to pick up their children from a reunification centre. Lewandowski added, "This is a terrible tragedy and loss." He went on to say, "We are deeply saddened by this incident and will do everything we can to support the families, classmates and staff in whatever way possible," as per CBS News.

Furthermore, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota tweeted that he has been briefed on the event and that state police are cooperating with local law enforcement.

I’m currently being briefed on the situation unfolding in Richfield. Our Department of Public Safety is in touch with local law enforcement and we are monitoring the situation closely. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 1, 2022

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative Image/ AP)