US Opens Door For Long-term Dialogues With China Post Pentagon Chief's 'productive' Talks

A day after Pentagon chief Llyod Austin for the first time engaged in bilateral defence discussion with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe, US Defence Department spokesperson John Kirby stated that he believed this will lead to future talks between both sides. Describing the talks as a "productive one", Kirby said that the phone call has paved a path for discussions in the future.

"This was an initial call. We felt it was a productive one and our expectation is that it will lead to future conversations appropriate to whatever the issue is," Kirby detailed during a press briefing on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention that the rare phone conversation was held between Austin and Fenghe on Wednesday over the growing regional security issues, bilateral defence ties, and the Russian war in Ukraine.

Following the talks, the Chinese State Councillor and Minister of National Defence Fenghe said that Washington must not undermine Beijing's determination and capabilities. The defence diplomats also exchanged views on the maritime and air security situation in Ukraine, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The meeting comes shortly after US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Tuesday said that Washington is keeping a "careful eye" on China's level of support to Russia. He had also underscored the implementation of "consequences" provided China supplied weapons to Moscow or helped it evade Western sanctions.

Fenghe urged the US to avert from 'smear' China campaign

In the first-of-its-kind phone call, Fenghe urged the US to refrain from running a "smear" campaign against China by using the Ukraine war. He further asked the US to drop military provocations in the Indo-Pacific region, a statement by the Chinese Defence Ministry informed.

At the conclusion of the virtual dialogue, Fenghe stressed that China and US must earnestly implement the consensus agreed upon by the two heads of state. He added that both US and Chinese militaries must bolster mutual trust, strengthen dialogue and carry out practical cooperation for stable military-to-military relations.

The phone conversation between the two top defence officials of the US and China comes at a time when Washington is pressuring Beijing to step back from indirectly supporting Russia as it continues to wage war in Ukraine. Notably, China has not publicly denounced the Russian invasion but on multiple occasions has called on "parties involved" to resort to dialogue and diplomacy.

Nevertheless, China's alignment with Moscow seems far from ending after Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng held a meeting with Russian envoy to China, Andrey Ivanovich Denisov, later announcing that both nations saw a trade jump by 30% in the first three months of 2022, Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

