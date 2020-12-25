US Opens Virtual Mission In Disputed Western Sahara In Line With Trump's Proclamation

The United States government has announced the opening of a "virtual post" in Western Sahara ahead of a fully functioning consulate, the State Department said on Thursday. The opening of the virtual diplomatic mission in the region is in line with US President Donald Trump's proclamation on recognising the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over Western Sahara.

Pleased to announce the beginning of the process to establish a U.S. consulate in Western Sahara, and the inauguration of a virtual presence post effective immediately! We look forward to promoting economic and social development, and to engage the people of this region. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 24, 2020

The State Department informed that the virtual post will be managed by the US Embassy in Rabat, Morocco until a fully functioning consulate is established in the region.

"The United States looks forward to this increased engagement and we will continue to support political negotiations to resolve the issues between Morocco and the POLISARIO within the framework of Morocco’s autonomy plan," the State Department said in a statement.

POLISARIO is a Sahrawi rebel national liberation movement aiming to end Morocco's presence in Western Sahara. Even though the party has been banned in parts of Western Sahara currently under the control of Moroccans, the United Nations recognises the movement as the legitimate representative of the Sahrawi people.

Give-and-take deal?

Experts suggest that the United States' decision to open a consulate in Western Sahara is part of a trade-off between Washington and Rabat under which Morocco agreed to normalise relations with Israel. The Trump administration has been proactively seeking normalisation of ties between Arab nations and Israel and has mostly succeeded in doing so after the signing of the Abraham Accords earlier this year.

Trump's top adviser Jared Kushner, who is leading the Middle-East project concerning Israel, on Tuesday set off from Tel Aviv to Morocco in the first-ever commercial flight between the two nations. Kushner was accompanied by Israeli delegates, who landed in Morocco to sign a declaration.

