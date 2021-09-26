US Opposes Taliban's Mullah Torabi's Promise Of Amputation, Execution Of Criminals

The Taliban's recent remark about instituting Sharia laws, which include amputation and execution of criminals, drew a harsh response from US State Department spokesperson Ned Price. Price reportedly stated that the laws are a clear violation of human rights and that they are working with the international community to ensure that human rights are respected in Afghanistan. He further said that they are watching the Taliban's statements as well as their actions in Afghanistan.

Price also stated that the United States stands by Afghan journalists, civil activists, women, children and human rights advocates and that the Taliban must respect their rights. The Taliban recently hung four kidnappers' bodies after they were slain in an armed encounter in western Herat province. According to The Khaama Press News Agency, the Taliban did it to teach others a lesson.

Executions and amputations will be carried again, not in public

The reaction comes after Afghanistan's prisons chief, Mullah Noorudin Torabi, stated that the country's late-90s regulations, which include amputation and execution, will be implemented. When the Taliban last occupied Afghanistan, now 60-year-old, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, who was in charge of enforcing the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law, warned that they would carry executions and amputations of limbs again, but not in public. He not only slammed the hard-line movement's previous executions, but he also stated that no one should teach them what their laws should be.

He rejected criticism over the Taliban's previous killings, which took place in front of stadium audiences. Turabi said that everyone attacked them for the stadium punishments, but they never mentioned anything about their laws and punishments. He further said that no one is going to tell them what laws they should have. They shall adhere to Islam and base the rules on the Quran.

Group leader's hard-line mindset

Afghans and the rest of the world have been waiting to see if the Taliban will recreate its brutal reign of the late 1990s since they overran Kabul on August 15 and took control of the country. Turabi's remarks demonstrated how the group leaders maintain a staunchly orthodox, hard-line mindset.

(Inputs from ANI/ AP News)

Image: AP