Last Updated:

US: Oregon Wildfire Scorches Over 2,73,000 Acres Destroying Homes, 22 Per Cent Contained

The Oregon wildfire has scorched over 2,73,000 acres of land, and has been contained by 22 per cent. It has displaced about 2,000 people so far as well.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
US

IMAGE: AP


The wildfire in Oregon has scorched over 2,73,000 acres of land and has been contained by 22 per cent, according to the latest data by InciWeb. It is now the largest active fire in the country, and has displaced about 2,000 people. 

Raging wildfire in Oregon

A large cloud 'collapsed' that prompted additional evacuation for the communities of Summer Lake and Spring Lake in Lake County. Crews had to flee the fire lines of the Oregon blaze late Thursday after a dangerous “fire cloud” started to collapse. The fire has destroyed about 21 homes on the Oregon-California border that has been gripped by extreme drought. The Bootleg Fire has torched more than 2,73,000 acres since it first started in southern Oregon, according to the latest report from InciWeb. Rob Allen, Incident Commander for the Pacific Northwest Area Incident Management, in the press release on July 16 said that "the Bootleg Fire perimeter is more than 200 miles long- that’s an enormous amount of line to build and hold". 

The blaze has forced evacuation of 2000 people and is threatening 5,000 buildings that include homes and smaller structures in a rural area in the north of the California border, according to AP. The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag warning, which is in effect from 2 pm to 8 pm PDT Saturday. A fire weather watch has also been issued and is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. A Red Flag warning means that critical fire conditions either are occurring now or will occur shortly. 

READ | US, Central Asian foreign leaders attend C5+1 summit in Uzbekistan

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP

READ | Unstable weather will continue to fuel huge Oregon blaze
READ | Oregon wildfire forms 'fire clouds' that pose danger below
READ | Massive Oregon blaze testing firefighting crews
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND