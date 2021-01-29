US 'outraged' As Pakistan Court Upholds Acquittal In Daniel Pearl Murder Case

The United States said on January 28 it was “outraged” after Pakistan’s Supreme Court upheld the acquittal and even ordered the release of the militant convicted of orchestrating the 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl. In a press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the US President Joe Biden’s administration is “outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision”, underscoring the rugged alliance between US and Pakistan. She also termed the Islamabad court ruling “an affront to terrorism victims everywhere” and demanded Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government to “review its legal options”.

Psaki’s remarks came after Pakistan’s Apex Court upheld the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh even though he was convicted of masterminding the gruesome murder of Pearl, who was the South Asia bureau chief for the Wall Street Journal, by extremists. The killing of US journalist, which also filmed, sent shock waves to the international community. However, the court dismissed all charges against Sheikh who had, till now, has spent 18 months in a Pakistani prison.

As per The Associated Press report, the minister in the Sindh province where British born convict was held, said that the government had exhausted all options in order to keep him locked up. This is also an indication that Sheikh could be free within days. Sindh’s law minister Murtaza Wahab told the media outlet that the “Supreme Court is the court of last resort”.

Pearl family expresses ‘shock’

The Pearl family expressed “complete shock” over the ruling and the release of Sheikh along with other accused persons who “kidnapped and killed” Daniel Pearl, in a statement released by their lawyer, Faisal Siddiqi. Even the autopsy report of Pearl revealed the gruesome details of Wall Street Journal reporter’s killing and dismemberment. Sheikh was reportedly convicted of helping lure Pearl to meet in the port city of Karachi when he was kidnapped. The US journalist's body was found a shallow grave soon after a video of his beheading was delivered to the US Consulate in Karachi.

