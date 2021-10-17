US: Over 120,000 Sites Exposed To Dangerous PFAS Forever Chemicals

More than 120,000 locations across the United States have been identified by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) where people may be exposed to a class of toxic forever chemicals linked to various cancers and other health problems, according to data obtained by the Guardian.

The updated data of EPA shows a total count of 122,181 unique facilities. Nearly no portion of the United States appears to be immune to the threat of per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). With an estimated 21,400 facilities, Colorado tops the EPA list, followed by California's 13,000 and Oklahoma's slightly under 12,000 locations. Oil and gas, mining, chemical production, plastics, waste management and landfill operations are among the industries represented on the list. According to the Guardian, airports, fire training centres and military-related locations are all covered.

PFAS sometimes referred to as forever chemicals

According to the EPA, the majority of the facilities are labelled as active, while many are labelled as inactive, and many more have no indication of their condition. PFAS are sometimes referred to as forever chemicals because of their long-term persistence in the environment. As a result, even locations that are no longer actively emitting pollutants might still be a hazard.

People who live near such operations are exposed to PFAS chemicals, some at very high levels, according to David Brown, a public health toxicologist and former head of environmental epidemiology for the Connecticut Department of Health. Brown believes that there are many more sites than those listed by the EPA that pose long-term health dangers to those who reside nearby.

In 2019, the EPA announced that it was accumulating data to build a map of known or probable PFAS contamination sources to help evaluate environmental trends in PFAS concentrations and assist local authorities in their oversight. However, there has yet to be a public release of such a map, according to the Guardian.

The non-profit Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) released the EPA facility list to the Guardian after receiving it from the EPA through a Freedom of Information request. PEER is presently representing four EPA scientists who have asked for a federal investigation into the EPA's alleged practice of ignoring or concealing the dangers of certain toxic substances.

Image: Unsplash