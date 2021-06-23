US: Over 150 Hospital Employees Sacked Or Resigned For Refusing COVID-19 Vaccinations

At least 153 employees of a Houston hospital, including nurses and other medical staff, were fired or resigned on June 22 after they refused to get vaccinated against COVID, one of the first mass terminations since vaccination started in the US. Vaccine hesitancy has become ubiquitous in the US with states like Tennessee and North Carolina even returning millions of doses back to the government.

In April, Houston Methodist Hospital began requiring vaccination for its more than 25,000 employees across Texas, claiming to be the first hospital in the country with a vaccine mandate. As per Los Angeles Times, all the hospital staff was required to submit proof of vaccination by June 7. However, an exception was granted to those with medical conditions and “sincerely held religious beliefs”.

178 sacked in April

In April, the hospital sacked two managers who refused to get their shots. Additionally, 178 staffers who did the same were suspended on June 7. The rest of the staff was then given until Tuesday midnight to get vaccinated. As per the hospital spokesperson Gale Smith, people who refused jabs were terminated while “very few” resigned or retired early to avoid vaccination.

“Employees who did not meet the deadline were terminated effective today. The employees who became compliant during the suspension period returned to work the day after they became compliant,” a spokesperson for the hospital said in a statement.

Earlier this month, a federal judge threw out the lawsuit filed by 117 staffers seeking to overturn the requirement. US district judge Lynn Hughes, in her verdict, not only dismissed the plaintiff's contention that the vaccines were "experimental and dangerous" but also stated that not vaccine mandate was "non-coercion" as alleged by main plaintiff Jennifer Bridges. The hospital staffers, in their lawsuit, had also compared the inoculation requirement to the Nazis' forced medical experimentation on captured jews during the holocaust. However, Hughes denounced this allegation too terming it as "reprehensible", according to report by ABCnews.

As per the latest tally by worldometers, 34,434,803 people have contracted coronavirus infection in the US, out of whom 617,875 have died while 28,817,134 have recovered. Recently, Dr Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health stated that 20.6 per cent of new COVID-19 cases in the US were due to the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus. He warned that the highly contagious Delta variant is the "greatest threat" to America's attempt to eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic. While other scientists are tracking the COVID-19 variant say it's on track to become the dominant virus variant in the US, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Fauci explained that in a significant rise from nearly 10 per cent two weeks ago, Delta variant now makes up more than 20 per cent of all new infections in the US.

Image: PTI/AP