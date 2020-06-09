Over 150 Million N95 Masks Arriving In California, Says Governor Newsom

At least 150 million N95 masks will reportedly be shipped to the US state of California in weeks ahead by new energy vehicle manufacturer BYD Company, Governor Gavin Newsom's office said in a statement on June 8. Over 110 million surgical masks have already been dispatched for California’s frontline workers as the state begins phased reopening.

In a state press conference, Newsom announced that California-based BYD North America that manufactures vehicle batteries, consumer electronics, and the monorail system, has received certification from the US National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) to produce N95 respirators for the state. Further, in a statement, he said, providing California’s front-line health care workers and responders the protective equipment they need is a critical part of the administration’s response to COVID-19 disease in the US.

Calling the supply of the N95 masks as “game-changing” and crucial in the state’s public safety and reopening strategy, Newsom was quoted saying that new supply of N95 masks, as well as the surgical masks contract has already been finalized. As many as 8,600,000 will be distributed for public health and local government, further, of the total 150 million N95 masks, at least 6,100,000 will go toward agriculture and 3,516,000 for nonemergency medical sectors, Newsom added. California Governor's Office of Emergency Services made NIOSH certification of N95 masks an explicit requirement to ensure that the masks healthcare workers received were of the highest quality and met federal health and safety standards, according to reports.

You can’t lead if you don’t listen. Listen to the pain. Listen to the anger. Listen to the frustration.



In LA today -- meeting with leaders, talking about what has led to this moment, and packing up lunches for Californians impacted by #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/38sPfqqSpM — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 3, 2020

LA worst hit with 43,052 cases

As President Donald Trump is expected to restart his “Keep America Great” rallies in weeks ahead, COVID-19 infections in at least 14 states and Puerto Rico reached record highs, as per local reports. Earlier, the White House rebuked the top US health agency saying "it let the country down" in the battle against the coronavirus. As of June 8, the US recorded over 2,026,493 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 113,055 deaths, of which, California accounted for 131K cases and 4,653 fatalities. Los Angeles is one of the worst impacted counties with over 43,052 cases.

.@GavinNewsom issued an executive order to ensure access to safe in-person voting options ahead of November elections:



🗳️Extends early voting to three days before election day

🗳️Makes ballot drop-box locations available from October 6 to November 3https://t.co/HgGeAvxy5L — Democratic Governors (@DemGovs) June 5, 2020

(Image Credit: Twitter/@GavinNewsom)