US: Over 3.84 Million Workers File For Unemployment Benefits, Total Crosses 30 Million

Millions of US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week as COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the number of initial claims and insured unemployment. The latest report published by the Labor Department on April 30 indicated that the layoffs have spread to other industries that remained comparatively shielded from COVID-19 crisis. Last week's claims have taken the overall numbers in the past six weeks to over staggering 30 million.

The department said that the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims for the week ending April 25 stood at 3,839,000. While the government tried to highlight that it is a decrease of 603,000 from the previous week's revised level, the numbers are still quite high as the United States continues to struggle to contain the virus.

Read: Italy's Economy Suffers Steepest Quarterly Drop In 25 Years Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Economy hit hard

Unemployment has become a major concern across the world with businesses and industries hit hard by the pandemic. Movement restrictions and lockdowns have hugely impacted the demand which has forced employers to announce salary and job cuts. Meanwhile, the United States’ economy in the first quarter has suffered its sharpest contraction since the Great Recession.

Read: Need To Open Up Economy In 'measured Way'; Rs 65,000-cr Needed To Help Poor: Rajan

According to the latest report, over 3.2 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with over 228,000 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe. The United States, Italy, Spain and France are the worst-hit countries due to the pandemic with around 62 per cent of death toll reported from these four countries alone.

Read: US Fed Chairman Says 'this Is The Worst Economy In History' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Read: German Economy Likely To Shrink 6.3% In 2020 Due To COVID-19, Biggest Slump In 50 Years

(Image: AP)