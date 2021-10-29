US: Over 60 Former Lawmakers Urge Court To Reject Trump's Effort To Block Jan 6 Committee

A group of 66 former US lawmakers recently joined a legal brief that encourages a federal judge to reject former President Donald Trump’s effort to block January 6 investigation from accessing his White House’s records. According to a brief, reported by Politico, the former lawmakers said that no possible argument about executive privilege could overcome Congress’ need for documents to probe the violent attack on the Capitol, especially considering that Trump is a target of the investigation.

In the 21-page brief, which is set to enter the DC federal District Court docket on Friday, the former lawmakers said that under the circumstances, no personal interests of Donald Trump or disputed and unresolved questions of executive privilege could possibly tilt the scales against disclosing the records to the Select Committee. The lawmakers, including two dozen Republicans, argued that Trump played an “outsized role” in the lead up to the horrific attack.

They wrote that from what is publicly known, it is clear that Donald Trump played a “central” role in orchestrating the events that gave rise to the January 6 attack. Further, the coalition of 66 lawmakers went on to say that the “many of the various means” Trump used or contemplated are documented in the records the Committee seeks and are still not known.

It is to mention that according to the media outlet, the brief was filed under the purview of Protect Democracy, a non-profit government watchdog. The group contended that Congressional lawmakers need to completely understand what happened on January 6 in order to adequately write legislation that responds to the attack.

Trump sues Jan 6 Select Committee

The former President, on the other hand, is suing the January 6 select committee and the National Archives to block the release of his White House records to Congress. Trump has argued that the committee’s request for documents is too sweeping to be legitimate, lacks a legislative purpose and would eviscerate executive privilege protections for all presidents if allowed. However, the panel has brushed aside the claims and rejected Trump’s privilege claims. They noted that the privilege was meant to be narrowly tailored to protect candid advice - not cover up alleged wrongdoing.

US President Joe Biden has also rejected a number of Trump’s claims saying that his predecessor’s assertion of privilege is “not justified”. The former 66 lawmakers also wrote in the brief that the ex-president’s authority to claim executive privilege should only be allowed for actions taken in his official presidential capacity, and not efforts he made that related to the campaign trail.

(Image: AP)