US: Over 65,600 Students & Employees In Los Angeles Test COVID Positive As School Restarts

Around 65,630 students and staff in the Los Angeles Unified School District have tested positive for COVID-19. The students and staff have been infected with the coronavirus ahead of their return to school on Tuesday, 11 January. All the students and the employees are required to show a negative test report before returning to Los Angeles Unified School District.

According to the LA Unified School District, as of 10 January, 4 pm, 4,24,230 students and employees have tested for COVID-19 ahead of the start of the semester. The positivity rate of students for COVID-19 cases stands at 16.6% while employees have a positivity rate of 14.9%. The Los Angeles Unified on Twitter informed that the positivity rate is lower than the overall positivity rate of the county. According to the health department, Los Angeles County has a testing positivity rate of 22.12% based on the seven-day daily average.

As we prepare to welcome our students and employees back to school tomorrow, we know there is apprehension and we’ve added extra layers of protection for the return to school. pic.twitter.com/RLr0iAvxvX — Los Angeles Unified (@LASchools) January 11, 2022

According to the rules of Los Angeles Unified, weekly COVID-19 testing for all students and employees is required throughout January, regardless of vaccination status. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 needs to isolate for at least five days, and they can return to school if the symptoms are improving, they are fever-free for the past 24 hours without fever-reducing medication and possess a negative (antigen) test result from a test taken on or after Day 5. Furthermore, everyone needs to wear masks at all times, indoors and outdoors and employees need to wear surgical grade masks or higher.

The United States on Monday, 10 January, witnessed a record high number of hospitalisations due to COVID-19, surpassing last winter's peak over the weekend, CNBC reported. The country has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the new Omicron variant. As of Sunday, at least 1,44,441 Americans were hospitalised with COVID-related complications, CNBC reported, citing the Department of Health and Human Services data. There were around 1,42,315 hospital admissions due to COVID-19 recorded around the same week a year ago.

According to the health department, as of 12 January, 34,827 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county taking the overall tally to 2,046,208. 15 people have died due to COVID-19 taking the total number of fatalities to 27,812. Currently, 3,766 people remain hospitalised due to COVID-19.

