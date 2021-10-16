In a shocking incident, more than 90 venomous rattlesnakes were pulled out from under the floorboard of a woman's home, the Associated Press reported. The Sonoma County Reptile rescue team on October 2 responded to a call from a Santa Rosa resident suspecting a snake nest beneath their home. On their visit, the nightmare became true. Reptile team Director Alan Wolfe and his group removed 22 adult snakes and 59 babies which were 'ready to hibernate.'

The reptile rescue operation in the home located in the Myacamas Mountains, Northern California went about for over four hours with Wolfe crawling back and forth under the floorboard to take out a dozen of snakes at a go. "I kept evening snacks for the next almost four hours," Wolfe told the international news agency. He returned under the deck to pull out more snakes after his second time and pulled out a dead cat and dead possum. Wolfe tipped over 200 smalls rocks and strained his hands, knees, and stomach to extract all the venomous reptiles ready for winter sleep in the warmth of the sand, AP reported.

Northern Pacific rattlesnakes rescued from the Northern California home on Oct 2. Image: AP

Around 90 snakes were retrieved from beneath the floorboard

In a strenuous four-hour rescue operation, the team pulled out 81 snakes, including 59 babies. They used a 24-inch snake pole and two buckets to bring out the serpents. Later, the team made two return visits to the property to extract another 11 snakes, Wolfe told AP. The snakes were said to be Northern Pacific rattlesnakes, the only venomous ones found in Northern California. These grow about three feet long and are greenish-brown or greenish-grey in colour. These poisonous reptiles have wide and flat heads, similar to other rattlesnakes.

Why were they hibernating under the home?

As per AP, Alan Wolfe who has completed 32 years in the career said that the hibernating season of the rattlesnakes begins from October and lasts up to April. These cold-blooded reptiles look for warm hiding places to insulate and nestle, and in this case, since the homeowners did not remove the rocky bed, it became an attractive place for them. There was a chance these snakes could have returned to the same place year after year unless they were removed, Wolfe told AP adding that he might return to the house again towards the end of the month to ensure there are no more snakes.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP, Representative