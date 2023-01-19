US Oversight Committee Orders Probe On Funds Transfered By China To Penn Biden Center

As US President Joe Biden continues to face accusations from opposition leaders over his alleged mishandling of classified documents during his tenure as Vice President, a new development has come to the fore that has now forced the US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability to launch an investigation on million dollar funds that were received from anonymous Chinese sources to the University of Pennsylvania and the Penn Biden Center.

Meanwhile, the Committee has asked Pennsylvania University's President M Elizabeth Magill to provide information about the 'donations' that came from China.

US Representative Cormier asks for more details about anonymous Chinese donations to UPenn, Penn Biden Center

"Today, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer is calling on the University of Pennsylvania President M. Elizabeth Magill to provide information about anonymous Chinese donations to UPenn and the Penn Biden Center," the press office of Chairman James Comer said on Wednesday. "The Committee has learned UPenn received millions of dollars from anonymous Chinese sources, with a marked uptick in donations when then-former Vice President Biden was announced as leading the Penn Biden Center initiative."

Meanwhile, Comer has asked for all documents and communications related to any donations from China. He has also asked for details about all the Chinese donors and the amounts that have been transferred as "donations" to the university, the release said.

It is pertinent to note that the release issued by Comer's office stated that the donations from China significantly increased and continued when Biden's name for the presidential election was announced by his party. The release further noted that UPenn paid President Biden over $900,000, and later the same university employed at least 10 people at the Penn Biden Center who took important posts in Biden's administration.

"The Penn Biden Center appears to have acted as a foreign-sponsored source of income for much of the Biden administration in-waiting," Comer said in a letter to Magill. "Between 2017 and 2019, UPenn paid President Biden more than $900,000, and the university employed at least 10 people at the Penn Biden Center who later became senior Biden administration officials."

Republican lawmakers to investigate into million dollars donation received by Penn Biden Center: Paul Gosar

This development has come at a time when the US Department of Justice is already trying to find out how classified documents related to the period of Biden's vice presidency were lying in his residential premises, as they were highly confidential and their storage was not authorised.

On Wednesday, Congressman Paul Gosar said that Republican lawmakers view this entire matter as a serious offence and will investigate it. The guilty will be punishable with a prison sentence of up to 10 years, he told Sputnik.

(Image: AP)