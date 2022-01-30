US: Pair Of Same-sex Humboldt Penguins Eligible To Become Foster Parents To New Hatchling

A pair of same-sex Humboldt penguins at a New York zoo is now eligible to become foster parents to a new hatchling. While the pair, Elmer and Lima, will be the first to tend to an egg in the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, there have been several such success stories in other similar institutions. The duo is currently celebrating the birth of a cute little offspring from an egg they watched for the needed time. The egg hatched on New Year's Day, zoo officials told the Associated Press.

The egg came from a pair of same-sex breeding male penguins, which were tended by Elmer and Lima, the zoo authorities said. They further informed that the eggs had to be separated from the breeding parents as they had a history of inadvertently cracking their fertilized eggs.

"To give the eggs a better chance of hatching a chick, keepers may swap a dummy egg for a real one and give it to a more successful pair to incubate," Rosamond Gifford Zoo wrote in its blog post.

[The offspring that hatched on New Year's Day. Image: Rosamond Gifford Zoo /Twitter]

The zoo officials have tested the same-sex penguin duo with a dummy egg before they were put to text with real eggs. The cute little birds nurtured their egg in the next they built together last fall, the keepers said. "It was their first time fostering and they really knocked out of the park," their keeper added.

Rosamond Gifford Zoo Director Ted Fox, while expressing happiness over the latest favorable outcome, said that Elmer and Lima were "exemplary in every aspect of egg care". What makes them special is the fact that not all penguins are good at incubating eggs, he added.

The birdies passed their preliminary test with the dummy egg when the caretakers replaced it with a real one. "The duo took turns incubating the egg until the offspring hatched" on January 1, Fox added.

"It continues to be brooded and cared for by both Elmer and Lima, who doing a great job," Rosamond Gifford Zoo Director Ted Fox said.

"And once they have experience doing this and continue to do it well, they will be considered to foster future eggs," he added.

🐧🌈🐧 We have some very exciting news! The first chick to be fostered by a pair of same-sex penguins at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo hatched on January 1! Read the full news release here: https://t.co/NuVJMtLDde #Syracusezoo pic.twitter.com/nfbfiYL08p — Rosamond Gifford Zoo (@SyracuseZoo) January 28, 2022



Humboldt penguins are listed as "vulnerable"

The Humboldt penguins are quite different and unique from other penguin groups. These medium-sized birds, averaging about 28 inches long belong to a genus that is commonly known as the 'banded' group. They are characterized by the presence of a broad C-shaped band of white feathers on their head that runs down to the side of their body across the plumage of the bird's abdomen.

An average adult weighs up to 4 to 5 kgs and has a stipe of pink flesh on their face that extends backward from the base of their bills. Geographically, these little birdies are limited to the coasts of Peru, Chile, and the nearby Pacific Islands. Currently, only 32,000 mature individuals form the Humbolt species with the number going down, as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUNC). With no population recovery plan in place, the IUNC has dubbed the group as "vulnerable".

Image: Unsplash (representative)