US: Pakistan-born Man Pleads Guilty To Attempting Aid To ISIS, Plotting Attack In Queens

The United States Department of Justice, on August 26, said that Awais Chudhary, a naturalised US citizen born in Pakistan, pleaded guilty in federal court in Brooklyn to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS). The Department of Justice said that the proceeding was held before United States Magistrate Judge Robert M. Levy. When sentenced, Chudhary will face up to 20 years in prison. The United States Attorney Peace said that Chudhary admitted to planning to carry out a lone wolf terrorist attack in Queens against innocent civilians in an embrace of ISIS’s murderous cause.

“Thanks to the Joint Terrorism Task Force, Chudhary’s efforts to commit deadly violence on behalf of ISIS were thwarted, lives were saved, and he now awaits sentencing for his heinous crime," said US Attorney Peace. "As he admitted today, Chudhary planned to bring terror to the people of New York City on behalf of ISIS. The Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), with its tireless vigilance, was able to successfully disrupt his plot, keeping our city safe from this potential lone wolf terrorist," it added. Meanwhile, New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that Chudhary has admitted to providing material support, from American soil to terrorists based overseas.

Who is Awais Chudhary?

According to court filings, in August 2019, after watching violent terrorist propaganda videos, Chudhary pledged his allegiance to ISIS’s then-leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and began planning for a knife or bomb attack as a lone wolf ISIS supporter. Chudhary identified targets, including the pedestrian bridges over the Grand Central Parkway and the Flushing Bay Promenade, where he intended to carry out the attacks. Chudhary sought guidance from individuals whom he believed to be ISIS supporters, including what type of knife to use and how to prevent detection by the law enforcement authorities by not leaving “traces of fingerprints or DNA".

