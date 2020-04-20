Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll In US Surpasses 40,000, Total Cases At 764,265

The United States is currently the global hotspot for coronavirus where over 7,00,000 people have been infected by the deadly disease so far. The fatalities in the United States due to coronavirus crossed 40,000 on April 19, making it the worst affected country in the world. According to data by worldometer, the North American country has recorded 40,565 deaths as of April 19, which is more than every other majorly affected country across the globe.

As per the data, the total number of infected patients in the United States stands at 7,64,265, nearly four times that of Spain, which is currently the second most affected country. There are 6,52,688 active infections in the United States, of which 13,566 remain under critical conditions. The United States has reportedly treated 71,012 patients successfully, which is a few thousand less than China, Spain and Germany.

New York City is the most affected region in the United States, where alone more than 10,000 people have lost their lives. The United States had not imposed a complete nationwide lockdown like most countries in the world, but few states had shut down to contain the spread of the virus. However, on April 19, hundreds of protesters came out on the streets to demand ease in restrictions and to reopen the economy and the most surprising thing was that they received support from US President Donald Trump, who said some governors had gone too far in imposing the lockdown.

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 2.40 million people globally and has killed nearly 1,65,000 patients since it first broke out in December 2019. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the initial epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Other countries that are currently the worst affected are Italy, Spain, France, Iran, and the United Kingdom, where the death toll has surpassed 15,000 mark each.

(Image Credit: AP)