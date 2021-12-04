US Panel Investigating Capitol Riots Postpone Ex-DOJ Official Jeffrey Clark's Deposition

The US House Committee, investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, has postponed the deposition with former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, scheduled for Saturday, a Committee spokesperson informed. The decision was taken due to a medical issue that prevents Clark's participation, AP reported.

After Clark declined to answer questions during his first deposition in November, the Committee had arranged for a second interview, scheduled for December 4. The panel decided on Wednesday to recommend contempt proceedings against Clark but said it would postpone a full House vote to give him another chance. Clark's deposition has been postponed to December 16.

The House spokesperson said that Clark has informed the Select Committee of a medical problem that prevents him from attending the hearing, and he has provided adequate proof to support his claim, AP reported. Notably, Clark's deposition holds significance as the former Justice Department official had linked himself with Donald Trump last year in an attempt to reverse Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Clark asked his supervisors to announce US DOJ was investigating election fraud

According to a Senate Judiciary Committee report released earlier this year, Clark met with Trump ahead of the violent insurrection that rocked Capitol Hill, which houses the US Parliament, on January 6. At the time, Clark had unsuccessfully pressed his then-supervisors to publicly announce that the department was investigating election fraud and direct certain state legislatures to appoint new electors, AP reported. Trump continued to make unsubstantiated charges of fraud, which were echoed by a violent mob who burst into the Capitol building and disrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

Clark's attorney informed the Committee this week, just before the contempt vote, that his client now wishes to exercise his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. However, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi said that Clark had presented no specific basis for asserting the 5th Amendment, but said members will listen to him.

Clarks work at Justice Department being questioned

If Clark answers the committee's questions in the rescheduled deposition by claiming the Fifth Amendment, the panel will almost certainly have to put an end to the criminal contempt proceedings against him, the BBC reported.

Adam Schiff, a California Democrat told the British broadcaster that there will be whole categories of questions that they will have for him and there will be no factual basis for him to believe it may incriminate him. Clark's work at the Justice Department is being questioned, according to Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, who is also on the Committee.

