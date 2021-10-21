US: Parkland Shooter Pleads Guilty In High School Shooting Case, Can Face Death Penalty

Accused US shooter Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 other counts of attempted murder as he appeared for his trial in Florida. Back in February 2018, the 23-year-old had launched a shooting spree at his former school Marjory Stoneman Douglas school in Parkland. He was immediately taken into custody. On Wednesday, he said that he was “guilty” after Judge Elizabeth Scherer asked how he would like to plead about the events.

"I am very sorry for what I did and I have to live with it every day. … It brings me nightmares and I can't live with myself sometimes," Cruz said as per the Associated Press.

When asked about his punishment, Cruz told the Florida courtroom that he believes the victims should be the ones to decide whether he gets the death penalty or not. Meanwhile, speaking to ABC News, Manuel Oliver, father of one of the victims reckoned that he wasn’t told the details of how his son died. It is pertinent to note that his lawyer had already hinted at Cruz accepting the charges.

BREAKING: Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to murder in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead. A penalty trial will determine if Cruz will receive a sentence of death or life in prison without parole. https://t.co/LLJx0M5Ean — The Associated Press (@AP) October 20, 2021

Parkland Shooting Victims

According to the law enforcers, Cruz killed 14 students and three faculty memebers. Follwing are names of the victims:

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14

Martin Duque Anguiano, 14

Scott Beigel, 35

Nicholas Dworet, 17

Aaron Feis, 37

Jaime Guttenberg, 14

Chris Hixon, 49

Luke Hoyer, 15

Cara Loughran, 14

Gina Montalto, 14

Joaquin Oliver, 17

Alaina Petty, 14

Meadow Pollack, 18

Helena Ramsay, 17

Alex Schachter, 14

Carmen Schentrup, 16

Peter Wang, 15

Image Credits: AP