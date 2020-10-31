US Passes 9 Million Cases Of Coronavirus, Says Johns Hopkins University

The United States confirmed coronavirus tally has crossed 9 million, reports the Johns Hopkins University. The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected 45,921,698 people worldwide with the global death toll reaching 1,193,909. As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of 9,316,297 positive virus cases and has a death toll of 235,159. Out of this, 542,094 cases are from New York with 33,655 fatalities.

US struggles to fight coronavirus

The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus. The US is followed by India with a total of 8,137,119 cases and 121,681 fatalities. New York is the worst affected state in the US. Recently, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the New York state has been following and doing what the scientists have recommended to battle the novel coronavirus and the result of this is coming out to be positive.

The United States on October 29 registered the highest-daily spike in COVID-19 cases after it recorded almost 90,000 cases. As per the data shared by John Hopkins University, the US on Thursday reported 88,521 new cases and 971 fatalities. The number of COVID-19 cases recorded on Wednesday was 78,981. Former US commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Scott Gottlieb during an interview with CNBC's 'Squawk Box' said that currently, the US is facing the hardest time in the pandemic. He also said that people cannot give up their guard right now. In the last two weeks, 25 states in the US have set a new record for COVID-19 cases. The figures also include 17 states that have recorded a sudden spike in the daily case tally since last Wednesday.

