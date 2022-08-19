US Pastor Apologises After Berating 'cheap' Congregation For Not Buying Him Designer Watch

A US pastor from the state of Missouri on Thursday apologized for scolding his congregation and telling them that they were "poor and cheap" after they could not afford to buy him a luxury watch. In footage that went viral on TikTok, Carlton Funderburke, the senior pastor at Church at the Well in Kansas City, during a sermon earlier this month chided the churchgoers slandering them with shame for not "honouring" him with a Movado watch that he had demanded.

'You’re still poor, broke, busted and disgusted': Pastor

"This is how I know you’re still poor, broke, busted and disgusted, because of how you've been honouring me. I’m not worth your McDonald’s money? I’m not worth your Red Lobster money? I ain’t worth your St. John Knits — y’all can’t afford nohow. I ain’t worth y'all Louis Vuitton? I ain’t worth your Prada? I’m not worth your Gucci?" he was heard saying in the video clip that shocked the audience online. He called his congregation "cheap" for not being able to buy him the watch, adding that they can still buy it at Sam’s Club.

"And y'all know I asked for one last year," the pastor said in the video. "Here it is all the way in August and I still ain’t got it. Y'all ain’t said nothing. Let me kick down the door and talk to my cheap sons and daughters," the pastor added. he ended the scolding by stating, "Y’all hear from your pastor and father, I’m over y’all. I’m over y’all cheap expressions."

Funderburke has now apologized in a Facebook video for what he labelled an "inexcusable" remark that he made in an Aug. 7 sermon against his congregation. He said that his actions and words were inexcusable and that he now "deeply regrets" the moment and his behaviour. "I've spoken to those I am accountable to and have received their correction and instruction," said pastor Carlton Funderburke. He informed that he has privately apologised to the church, which has extended its love and support. "I solicit your prayers and your forgiveness as we grow forward," he said.