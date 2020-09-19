US Pastor, Who Neglected Wearing Masks And Questioned Its Mandate, Battles COVID-19 In ICU

A pastor in Idaho, who neglected the usage of masks and repeatedly doubted the accuracy of Coronavirus reporting, has been admitted to the intensive care unit after contracting COVID-19. Reportedly, when coronavirus cases began increasing in Idaho in July, Pastor Paul Van Noy prayed with his congregation that the city council would not pass a mask mandate.

Paul Van Noy, senior pastor at Candlelight Church in Coeur d'Alene, tested positive for the deadly virus and has been undergoing treatment for two weeks, ministry coordinator Eric Reade said. Five other church staff had also contracted COVID-19, but they have all recovered, he said.

READ | Trump Expects To Have Enough COVID-19 Vaccine For Every US Citizen By April 2021

In a statement through the Candlelight Church, Van Noy said he will soon move out of the ICU to another room in the hospital and then recover at home. He said he still needed oxygen support, especially when getting off the bed. His wife also contracted Covid-19 but wasn't hospitalized, the church said.

Northwest Idaho has reported over 3,050 cases as of date, local health data shows. Candlelight Church had closed down temporarily in March but reopened for physical services in early May. Van Noy's church does not require the congregation to wear masks, though they are welcome to, the coordinator said.

READ | North Dakota Sets Daily Highs In 4 Coronavirus Categories

'No-masker' flouts COVID-19 protocols

In a July 22 service that was posted online, the self-proclaimed “no-masker” can be seen saying that he does not mind if people wear masks, but he did not want to be told that he needs to put on a mask. Van Noy also said he would not comply if the city ordered him to halt physical services, even though the church also live streams its services. Church leaders across America have been fined and even arrested for holding services during the pandemic.

In a July Facebook post, Pastor Paul Van Noy falsely claimed that wearing masks does not prevent COVID-19 spread, and urged his congregation not to be afraid of the cause or effect of the disease.

READ | Ohio Guidelines Discourage Traditional Trick-or-treating

Various international health organisations have confirmed that wearing masks, and maintaining social distance are the most effective ways to prevent transmission of coronavirus. Effective face masks keep asymptomatic people from sneezing, coughing or spitting out droplets containing COVID-19. It also prevents the wearer from breathing in someone else droplets that may contain the virus.

The Candlelight church is about to host two controversial figures who have flouted coronavirus guidelines and questioned mask mandates. Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative student group ‘Turning Point USA’, and Rob McCoy, a California pastor who was fined for holding indoor gathering despite restrictions, will speak at services later this month. The event is an in-person gathering.

READ | Virginia Reports First Child Coronavirus Death

(Image credits: Facebook)